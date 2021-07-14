BMW rolls out revamped in-car news app with personalised feed, better audio

BMW has rolled out an updated version of its news app to millions of vehicles over the past few days. The latest version of the in-car news app gets a personalised news feed that intelligently filters news as per the customer's preferences as well as higher audio quality.

A personalised feed allows users to select categories from which they want receive news. The app's artificial intelligence learns customer behaviors over time as per their 'liking' of individual posts, thus enabling the app to customise the news feed even more precisely. Both personalised news and top news stories are then provided to users via audio system.

For a greater variety of news reports, BMW has integrated additional and major news providers in the app. The news feed further offers a mixture of short top news stories and longer reports for users to choose from. BMW says that all the updates on the latest news app are based on feedback provided by select customer test groups who have tested the in-car app in their vehicles under realistic conditions over an extended period.

The latest BMW in-car news app is available on the BMW Operating System 7, without a requirement of Remote Software Upgrade. However, the vehicle should at least support 20-11 version of the BMW Operating System. Vehicles that meet the minimum requirements will automatically receive the update over the coming days and weeks, starting in Europe. The updated app will be rolled out to additional countries over the course of the year.

The BMW Operating System 7 and Remote Software Upgrade help customers to keep their vehicles up to date with the latest software versions. Usually, new functions can be installed in the vehicles with over-the-air (OTA) update functionality, usually not taking more than 20 minutes for the updates to be installed.