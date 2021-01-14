BMW iX to get Digital Key Plus feature with Ultra-Wideband technology

BMW has enhanced its secure keyless access system for iPhone users with the latest Digital Key Plus feature. This feature would allow drivers to unlock and start a BMW car without taking the iPhone out of their bag or pocket.

The feature will first be available on the upcoming all-electric BMW iX. The BMW Digital Key Plus feature is based on Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology that is found on the U1 chip of iPhones.

UWB is a short-range, high-bandwidth digital radio technology that is characterized by an exceptionally precise localization with the greatest possible security. BMW says that its precision also ensures that relay attacks, where the radio signal is jammed or intercepted, are not possible.

BMW and Apple have also been working closely with the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to establish the Digital Key specification 3.0 for UWB in order to provide a global standard for the automotive industry.

BMW had introduced a digital vehicle key feature in 2018 and is pressing ahead with the development and popularisation of this secure keyless access system for iPhone users.

As for the electric iX, it is is believed to be in the last stages of testing before production officially starts early this year. Two electric motors in the iX together generate a maximum power output of more than 370 kW/500 hp and it can hurl to 100 kmph in just five seconds.