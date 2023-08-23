India gets its own car crash test program - Bharat NCAP

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 23, 2023

 Bharat NCAP or BPNAC stands for Bharat New Car Assessment Programme 

It aims to improve road safety and car standards in the country

It will help customers make a comparative assessment of the crash safety of vehicles

This is expected to minimise road accident-related deaths and injuries across India

It is set to be enforced across the country from October 2023

 It makes India the world's fifth country to have such an indigenous car crash test program

Bharat NCAP is also expected to place Indian cars in a better position in the global market

This will also improve the country's export potential

Various carmakers have called the move a step in the right direction
 For detailed report...
Click Here