India gets its own car crash test program - Bharat NCAP

Bharat NCAP or BPNAC stands for Bharat New Car Assessment Programme
It aims to improve road safety and car standards in the country
It will help customers make a comparative assessment of the crash safety of vehicles
This is expected to minimise road accident-related deaths and injuries across India
It is set to be enforced across the country from October 2023
It makes India the world's fifth country to have such an indigenous car crash test program
Bharat NCAP is also expected to place Indian cars in a better position in the global market
This will also improve the country's export potential
Various carmakers have called the move a step in the right direction