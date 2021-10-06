BMW Group crosses one lakh units sales milestone since entry in India

BMW Group has crossed sales milestone of one lakh units in the country since its entry 14 years ago. The group sold 70 per cent more luxury vehicles than last year at over 9,600 units across its three brands during first nine months of the year despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and global semiconductor shortage.

The group sold about 8,500 units across the three brands during the whole 2020.

The overall volume stood at 9,602 units at the group level during the first nine months across the BMW, the Mini and the Motorrad brands. In the quarter ended September, the BMW and the Mini brands grossed up 90.5 per cent more volume at 2,636 units as compared to last year while the volume for BMW Motorrad stood at 1,588 units, 13 times more than the same quarter in 2020.

BMW brand alone sold 2,442 units in the September quarter, up 93.3 per cent from same period last year while Mini sold 194 units, 60.3 per cent more than the comparable period last year.

Overall, the BMW and the Mini models combined sold 45.4 per cent more units in the first nine months of the year at 6,027 units. This includes 5,580 BMWs, up 44 per cent while 447 Minis, up 65.5 per cent. BMW Motorrad volume rose 210.6 per cent to 3,575 units, taking the group volume to 9,602 units.

BMW Group is recovering from the pandemic much faster than anticipated with an increase in demand during the end of the year. "We'll have to ask for three to six months waiting for many of our brands," Vikram Pawah, India president and chief executive of BMW Group, told PTI. He added that the company will be able to match the the 2019 numbers by the end of the year.

