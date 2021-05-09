BMW announced its upcoming car project during the 50th anniversary of thhe BMW Group Cultural Engagement. The latest series of the brand known as BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe uses artificial intelligence (AI) to paint the exteriors of the cars which makes the range look like an artist's colour palate. This visual art installation was premiered at the Frieze New York 2021.

The German automaker that has always tried to amalgamate arts and culture through numerous initiatives has come up with an effort to combine centuries-old art pieces with the progressing AI technology to create this range. Known as 'The Ultimate AI Masterpiece', this process will cross-refer more than 50,000 works of art over 900 years. The software also took into consideration about 50 curated contemporary pieces from artists with which the brand has worked over the past 50 years. Absorbing and mixing the knowledge of contemporary and classical art, the AI produces bespoke ideas that can be mapped on the cars.

“AI is an emerging medium of creative expression. It’s a fascinating space where art meets algorithm," said Nathan Shipley, creative technologist of Goodby which collaborated with Silverstein & Partners, and Gary Yeh, Art Collector & Founder of ArtDrunk to create this virtual art installation.

Gary Yeh said that this move will open up a whole new realm where the line may blur between art and technology. This 8 Series Gran Coupe will have the latest BMW technology and innovation, six or eight-cylinder BMW twin power turbo engines and the company’s four-door Gran Coupe silhouette. It has also been reported that the company plans to make new cars with reusable parts by 2025. The intention is to use as many reusable raw materials in car manufacturing to become the 'greenest' car possible.



