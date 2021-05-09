BMW adds M xDrive all-wheel-drive system in M3, M4 model line-up for first time

A couple of months after the BMW M3 sedan and BMW M4 coupé went on sale, the German carmaker is adding another two variants to the model line-up with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The launch will be underway in July this year. The new system will channel the engine’s power to all four wheels, bringing more prowess to the vehicle and improving its performance.

Power from the 375 kW/510 hp straight-six engine that these new models are fitted with is directed via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The new M xDrive system then divides it between the front and rear wheels as required to enhance agility, directional stability, traction and track-focused dynamics at all times.

The M xDrive system uses an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case for smoothly adjustable, fully variable distribution of drive torque between the front and rear wheels. The task of transmitting power to the front and rear differentials is handled by driveshafts engineered specifically for the BMW M3 Competition Sedan and BMW M4 Competition Coupé, both with M xDrive.

The drivers of the new variants will also be able to tailor the all-wheel-drive system’s characteristics and performance to the driving situation and their individual preferences. They can select the desired setting directly from the Setup menu of the M-specific operating system, where there is a choice of three different power transmission modes - the default 4WD, 4WD Sport mode as well as the 2WD mode by switching off the Dynamic Stability Control system altogether.

Drivers can also set and store their preferred M xDrive mode as part of the two individual M1 and M2 configurations along with the settings for engine characteristics, damper response, steering characteristics, braking system and other parameters. Either of the two configurations can then be called up instantly at any time by pressing one of the two M buttons on the steering wheel.