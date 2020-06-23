Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday inaugurated 50 mobile dispensary vans which would now be put into service to assist in the battle against Covid-19 in Mumbai.

The inauguration was done by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal under the 'Mission Zero' rapid action plan to deal with the continuously rising cases of Covid-19 in the city. Mumbai is one of the hardest hit cities in India from the pandemic with over 67,000 positive cases here and Maharashtra reporting over 1.32 lakh cases. At the time of filing this report, India has 425,282 positive Covid-10 cases of which 174,387 cases are active.

(Also read: Mahindra launches BS6 Supro Ambulance, 1st batch made exclusively for Maha govt)

The mobile dispensary units are aimed at taking testing and medical facilities to a wider part of the city, mainly the suburbs. The vehicles, manufactured by Tata Motors and Force Motors, promise to help provide early examination of potential patients who may have Covid-19 or Covid-19-related symptoms. These vehicles would move from one area to another for up to three weeks so that people who may need medical attention can reach out.

News agency PTI reported that these vans will cover Borivali, Dahisar, Malad, Kandivali, Bhandup and Mulund suburbs of North Mumbai. Private organisations are responsible for providing doctors and medicines while the civic body will look into swab testing and quarantine facilities.