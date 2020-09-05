BluSmart mobility, an all-electric ride hailing platform, flagged off India's first fully electric journey by a commercial vehicle on Saturday, from Delhi to reach Mumbai. The trip is estimated to end on September 9 which also happens to be the World EV Day.

The trip that aims to demonstrate that India is ready for electric vehicles, will cover approximately 1376 km from Delhi to Mumbai. The vehicle will pass through Neemrana, Kothputli, Jaipur, Pali, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Vapi before reaching the final destination.

BluSmart says that the journey will be fully electric, noiseless and will entail zero-emission. It is expected that this trip will save 94 kg of CO2 emissions. "This journey is a testament to BluSmart’s vision of reinventing mobility and transforming Indian cities by providing 100% electric, sustainable and most reliable mobility solutions," says Anmol Jaggi, Founder, BluSmart Mobility.

The journey is expected to be seamless for this long-distance trip as it would comprise of both fast charging stations enroute and slow charging equipment which the driver and charging operations in-charge will be carrying along. Due to the paucity of fast-charging infrastructure enroute, the electric cab will also rely majorly on slow charging from shops, restaurants and motels near the highway.

BluSmart undertook a similar initiative in January 2019 from Delhi to Jaipur which was approximately 260 km. The company says that the distance of the current trip is 5x of the former and is a good target to cover.