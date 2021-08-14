Much-awaited Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is here in hybrid form

Lamborghini has unveiled the much-awaited Countach LPI 800-4 supercar. The original Countach is known to have given birth to the supercar segment decades back.

With the new-age model, the automaker has retained some of Countach's old demeanour, however, with a touch of modernity. The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 features an aspirated V12 engine that has been combined with Lamborghini’s hybrid supercapacitor technology. The V12 6.5 litre engine has been combined with a 48-volt e-motor that has been mounted directly on the gearbox. The V12 engine on its own generates a power of 769 hp. The electric motor adds a power of 34 hp which takes the total power of the car up to 803 hp. The power goes to all four wheels of the Countach through a seven-speed gearbox. The e-motor is powered by a supercapacitor providing three times more power compared to a lithium-ion battery of the same weight, says the luxury automaker.

The monocoque chassis and carbon fibre body panels gives the Countach LPI 800-4 a weight of 1595 kg to power ratio of 1,95 kg/cv.

Lamborghini says that the car can sprint to a speed of 96 kmph in 2.8 seconds and can touch almost 200 kmph in just 8.6 seconds making it the fastest Countach ever.

It won't be wrong to point out the similarities that the new Countach has with the brand's Sian. The former has the same hybrid powertrain as the Sian FKP 37, however, its power is slightly less. The scalloped roof and the hexagon taillights too echo Sian's design. The supercar sports four-strong exhaust tailpipes that come from the Countach family. It is connected within the carbon fibre rear diffuser. The new model retains the scissor doors which were first introduced with Countach.

The Countach LPI 800-4 has 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch rear wheels that have been created in the ‘telephone’ style of the 1980s. These wheels have been fitted with carbon-ceramic brake discs. Keeping in mind the retro style, the interior of the modern Countach takes design cues from the original model. It features luxurious leather with geometric stitching on the seats and the dashboard. It sports a square motif referencing the bold style and optimism of 1970s design and technology, says Lamborghini. With an 8.4 inch HDMI centre touchscreen, user can manage car controls including Connectivity and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with a button called ‘Stile’ (Design). If pressed, it explains the Countach design philosophy to its user. The movable air vents in the car have been produced by state-of-the-art 3D printing technology and its photochromatic roof can change from solid to transparent at the push of a button.

Lamborghini chief technology officer Maurizio Reggiani says that the engineering team that developed the original Countach pushed the company's technical approach to deliver unexpected innovations and the best performance available in a production car. “That spirit inherently drives Lamborghini R&D, resulting in the pioneering hybrid technology in the LPI 800-4, and the emotive driving experience and top-line performance expected from a flagship V12 Lamborghini," he adds.

Lamborghini plans to manufacture only 112 units of the Countach LPI 800-4 and the deliveries will be made in the first quarter of 2022 to owners worldwide. Owners can choose from a range of heritage exterior paint options which mostly consist of solid colours. One can also choose from a contemporary palette that will offer modern colours, mostly in the metallic range.