Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi shows his passion for Lamborghini, buys an Urus

Tony Iommi, guitarist and master of the riffs with the legendary English rock band Black Sabbath, has taken his Lamborghini passion to the next level with the purchase of a Lamborghini Urus.

Though Iommi is not really a brand ambassador for the Mahindra-owned Italian sports car manufacturer, he said that he had a passion for Lamborghini since the band's first wave of success. Posing next to the Lamborghini Urus in electric blue with a guitar in his hand, Iommi said, “I started out with two espadas, one at a time, in the 1970s. Later I got myself a Miura SV. When the Urus came out, I fell in love with him. It drives very well and is comfortable. I was very impressed when I tried it out on a racetrack for the first time. It was great, he's incredibly responsive! When I hit the gas pedal, I couldn't believe that a car this size could go that fast. I just had to have him. And since I was suddenly crazy about blue, of course it had to be a blue Urus."

Iommi said he is currently enjoying the coronavirus pandemic-related forced break. He said it is time to take stock and prepare to finally drive out again in his Lamborghini Urus.

“I've flown around the world umpteen times for 50 years, so I think the days of traveling are over for me. Now I enjoy being in one place a little longer. Incredibly, that's the longest time I've been in one place. But when we're allowed out again, I'll take the Urus to our house in Sandbanks, down by the sea in Dorset."

The Lamborghini Urus is quite a popular choice among celebrities across the world. It is currently one of the fastest SUVs available with a top-speed of more than 300 kmph. It is also one of the quickest to sprint between zero and 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine that can kick up 641 bhp of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Iommi has been one of the oldest members of the English rock band Black Sabbath which was founded in Birmingham in 1968. Together with Ozzy Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward, Iommi shaped a sound that pioneered what made music history as 'Heavy Metal'. The group has sold more than 100 million albums and influenced generations of rock bands.