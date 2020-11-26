Black Friday sale in India: Mercedes rolls out 24-hour discount on accessories

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday informed it is offering 25% discount on the accessories it offers to customers in the country as part of its Black Friday celebrations. Black Friday is an informal term given to the last Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the US which usually sees attractive sales, offers and discounts on a wide range of products the world over.

While Black Friday deals are not as common in India as they are in countries like the US and UK, Mercedes-Benz is looking at continuing with the festive celebrations post Diwali by rolling out the latest discount on the accessories it offers. The offer starts from midnight Thursday and will be valid for 24 hours through Friday. "Make your holiday season more festive. With a wide range from the Mercedes-Benz collection, indulge in your favourite accessories with the upcoming Black Friday Sale. Enjoy a 25% discount starting midnight tonight, for the next 24 hours," the car maker informed.

The list of accessories for customers include caps, T-Shirts, mugs, sunglasses, model cars, key rings, stationery and even headphones, among others.

Mercedes has been on a product offensive in India this year and despite the mammoth challenges facing the auto industry as a whole, managed to stick to its plans of multiple launches. The company has also bolstered its locally-assembled lineup by also starting to offer 'Made in India' AMG products with the AMG GLC 43 Coupe being first off the block.

The luxury car maker has rolled out several finance schemes in order to make purchasing a Mercedes easier for prospective buyers and recently tied up with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer special schemes to its customers.

The efforts to expand customer base, however, is not specific to India alone. A number of US media reports recently highlighted how Mercedes in the country isn't offering Black Friday-specific deals on its models because it has already come up with several schemes in recent times to make its cars more affordable here.