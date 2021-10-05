Bentley brings back four heritage colours to celebrate 70 years of design dept

In order to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Bentley's designing department, the Mulliner team went through the archives and brought back four bygone colours that the company deemed to be timeless. These colours are Dove Grey, Claret, Old English White and Oxford Blue. Amongst these, Dove Grey is the oldest one in service and it dates back to the 1930s.

The four colours which Bentley has reintroduced also form part of the Mulliner and Extended palette that have covered a 30-year cross-section. Dove Grey which is Bentley's longest-standing colour dates back to the Derby-era Bentleys of the 1930s, stated the luxury automaker. Claret which is a dual-tone colour was specially created Created for Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee Bentley. The company describes it as a classic heritage colour with warm and solid tones. This hue was inspired by Royal Claret and the colour that has been used on all Royal Bentleys since the 1940s.

The colour Old English White goes back to the 1950s which is provides a solid white finish to a car stated the brand. One of the darkest blues in the palette, Oxford Blue is a solid colour that was first created in the 1960s and was again re-launched as part of the Diamond Series in 1998.

The team has also discovered more than 15 colours that have been in service for over 50 years. Among them is Sage Green which goes back to the 1950s has been applied to the company’s latest press fleet vehicle, a Flying Spur V8. Bentley informed that all the paints at its headquarters in Crewe are applied by hand spray by experts. They are also complemented by the latest robotic technology so that customers get the best possible finish on each vehicle, said the automaker.

Bentley stated that customers who want more customisation can look for it in Mulliner’s personal commissioning service. With additional colours that have historical significance, they can also curate their own heritage-inspired colours, added the automaker.