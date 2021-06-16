Bengaluru braces for petrol at 100. Check latest rates in major cities

Petrol rate is tantalizingly close to hitting a century in Bengaluru and on Wednesday, a litre of the fuel was at ₹99.89. A 26 paise hike has led to petrol price in Bengaluru nearing ever closer to triple digits, a mark that has already been breached in many parts of the country.

While petrol is closing in on ₹100 per litre in Bengaluru, diesel isn't too far behind and will cost commuters ₹92.66 here.

Mumbai is another major city where petrol has already moved well past ₹100 and on Wednesday, was at 102.82 per litre while a litre of diesel was at ₹94.84. Delhi still has one of the more 'affordable' rates of fuel for any metropolitan city and a litre of petrol and diesel here are at ₹96.66 and ₹87.41, respectively. In Kolkata, the rates are at ₹96.58 for petrol and ₹90.25 for diesel while in Chennai, the rates are ₹97.91 and ₹92.04.

Petrol touching triple-digit mark in many parts of the country has been a major concern for people at large, many of whom have complained of household budgets being sent for a toss. With diesel too inching towards a century - the fuel rate hit ₹100 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, it could further hike expenses.

Petrol and diesel prices have been on the rise with dogged determination since the early days of May. Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently admitted that it is a problem for consumers but also chose to highlight the need for his government to save funds for various welfare schemes. (Read full report here)

Central taxes and state levies form the bulk of factors that determine the final selling price of petrol and diesel to consumers. In Covid-19 times, when lockdown restrictions have hit coffers, it is unlikely that the current surge in fuel prices is likely to be arrested any time soon.