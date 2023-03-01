Bajaj Auto reports 11% dip in sales in February due to export woes

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported that its total wholesales for the month of February declined by 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,80,226 units. The company had dispatched 3,16,020 units to its dealers in the corresponding month a year ago. The company's total domestic sales last month increased by 36 per cent to 1,53,291 units as against 1,12,747 units in the year-ago period.

However, Bajaj Auto saw a dip in exports last month, which declined 38 per cent to 1,26,935 units as against 2,03,273 units in February of 2022. Two-wheeler wholesales in the domestic market jumped 25 per cent to 1,20,335 units, as compared to 96,523 units in the year-ago period.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto, Yulu introduce two new electric two-wheelers. Check details

Two-wheeler exports, however, dipped 37 per cent to 1,15,021 units, from 1,82,814 units in February last year while total two-wheeler dispatches in the domestic market declined by 16 per cent to 2,35,356 units last month, as compared to 2,79,337 units in the year-ago period.

Total commercial vehicle wholesales rose 22 per cent to 44,870 units from 36,683 units in February last year.

In a separate development, Bajaj Pulsar 220F is making a comeback in a new avatar. Though Bajaj Auto is not expected to make major changes to the Pulsar 220F, the brand will be working on making it OBD2 compliant. The engine on duty is a 220 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected unit that is air-oil cooled. It produces 20.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a five-speed gearbox.

In a recently conducted study, Bajaj Pulsar emerged as the most popular two-wheeler. It was followed by other motorcycles like Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Pulsar NS, TVS Apache RTR, and Honda CB Shine. In the luxury segment, Royal Enfield Interceptor was the most popular model, followed by the likes of Harley Davidson Street 750 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

First Published Date: