Bajaj Auto, Yulu introduce two new electric two-wheelers. Check details

Mobility tech company Yulu and two-wheeler OEM Bajaj Auto have partnered to launch two new electric two-wheelers - Miracle GR and DeX GR. These scooters have been made in India and will serve as all-new platforms for sustainable last-mile mobility and deliveries. These scooters are powered by AI-led technology stack provided by Yulu while Bajaj Auto has taken care of the manufacturing process. These scooters have been purpose-built for Indian consumers, climate and road conditions.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 16:51 PM
In pic (L-R): R K Misra, Co-Founder Yulu (seated on Miracle), Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO Yulu, S Ravi Kumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Anuj Tiwari, CFO, Yulu and Naveen Dachuri, Co-Founder & CTO, Yulu (seated).
The partnership between Bajaj Auto and Yulu is claimed to be a first-of-its-kind globally as it is a partnership between a mobility tech company and a two-wheeler OEM. The partnership is based on the common vision to transform the mobility sector through sustainable, and safe electric vehicles. “Mobility needs and customer expectations are rapidly changing and traditional ownership models are being disrupted. Curating purpose-built vehicles and robust energy infrastructure is significant to creating long-term value," said Amit Gupta - Co-founder & CEO, Yulu.

Yulu has set a target of putting 100K such vehicles on the road across major cities in the country and is targeting more than 10x growth in revenues by the end of the year. The company's fleet operates on swappable batteries and is powered by Yuma Energy. There are currently around 100 Yuma stations across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, which the company plans to scale to 500 by 2024. The company has doubled its fleet in the last three months.

With the introduction of these new vehicles, Yulu also expects significant cost reductions and improvements in operating metrics and overall financials, thanks to locally sourced parts and assembly, among other things. “These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their intelligence, strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us, but for the entire electric mobility category," said S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 16:47 PM IST
