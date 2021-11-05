Top Sections
Explore Auto
Back massage is yesteryear because new Audi A8 adds foot rub feature
The latest Audi A8 gets a number of design updates on the outside while the cabin too has been upgraded to further the luxury quotient.

Back massage is yesteryear because new Audi A8 adds foot rub feature

Updated: 05 Nov 2021, 12:09 PM IST

  • The massage functionality for feet inside the new Audi A8 offers heating option as well.

Luxury cars of today are not just about how capable these are on the move and just how exquisite these look but also about the sheer indulgence on offer for the driver and passengers. Little wonder then that the latest Audi A8, showcased recently, comes packed to the brim with features which also include a foot massage system.

Time to sack your private masseur? Perhaps.

(Check out more pics of new Audi A8 here)

While back massage systems have emerged as a common feature on high-end vehicles the world over, Audi has now paid special attention to possibly tired feet of the rich and famous who are most likely to afford the flagship sedan from the German auto giant. The new Audi A8 sedan has front seats which are fitted with a pad under which can electronically pulled out and used as a resting place for feet.

What makes this particular feature unique though is that it offers heating as well as massage functionality. The massage area on the pad, it is learnt, can be adjusted to accommodate three different shoe sizes in a bid to ensure the feature can be used by people of all physical proportions. This allows for the massage to focus on key areas of the feet.

The foot massage functionality, obviously, comes along with a slew of other convenience features inside the new A8 like back massage, electronic adjustment of front seats, high-end music system, large infotainment display, rear-seat entertainment units, fragrance package, among others.

Once officially launched, the new A8 from Audi will renew its rivalry against Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series.

  • First Published Date : 05 Nov 2021, 12:09 PM IST