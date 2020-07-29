Automobili Pininfarina, part of the Mahindra Group, has announced its partnership with Naim Audio today. And the first result of this tie-up can be seen in the carmaker's upcoming hypercar Battista. Naim Audio, an in-car sound system provider, will share its new audio system in the pure-electric Italian sports car.

News of the partnership is revealed as the luxury electric car creator Automobili Pininfarina prepares a small fleet of prototype Battista hypercars for the final stages of a rigorous test programme beginning in August.

Every Battista pure-electric hypercar will be hand-crafted by Pininfarina in Cambiano near Turin in Italy, with deliveries to clients worldwide beginning early in 2021. No more than 150 of these masterpieces of design will be created, each specified with a bespoke in-car sound system by the award-winning Naim Audio.

Rene Wollmann, Automobili Pininfarina Director of Sportscars, said, “Our clients are eagerly anticipating the unprecedented 1,900 PS driving performance of Battista, and now we will provide an equally thrilling 1,300 Watts in-car sound experience for their pleasure.

“We will also harness the sound of Battista’s four e-motors, which will provide a unique and exciting soundtrack when this hypercar accelerates at speeds up to 350 kmph. Electrification creates an entirely new dimension and opportunity for sound tuning throughout Battista."

Automobili Pininfarina’s engineers and designers have seamlessly integrated new Naim Audio speakers and associated electronics into the luxurious interior of Battista, enhancing the Italian hypercar’s elegant ambience with a purity of purpose that matches its magnificent exterior design.

The newly developed Battista audio system delivers an incredible 1300 Watts of sonic power through 10 speakers arranged inside the exquisitely appointed cabin of Automobili Pininfarina’s first pure-electric car. The new system features a Dual Voice Coil Subwoofer located between driver and passenger seats, with super-tweeters amplifying higher frequencies situated behind the seats and in the panels of Battista’s dramatic butterfly doors.

Naim Audio has drawn on the expertise of its fellow VerVent Audio brand, Focal, to optimise all speakers for their unique environment, while Naim Audio masters have tuned the hypercar’s amplification and built-in Digital Signal Processing (DSP) system to deliver exceptional in-car audio, with a truly immersive listening experience. Tuning is optimised for both driver and passenger: a symmetrical speaker layout creates an auditorium-like studio effect, with a realism and ambience that will make it seem as if musicians are playing inside Battista itself.

Charlie Henderson, Naim Audio Managing Director, said: “I am thrilled that our first EV hypercar audio system has been created specifically for the groundbreaking Battista by Automobili Pininfarina. In the electric vehicle era, audio becomes more important than ever.