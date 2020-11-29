Audi upgrades 2021 e-tron SUV with 22kW on-board charger, new steering wheel

Audi has upgraded its e-tron electric SUV and e-tron Sportback SUV with faster charging and more convenience behind the wheel for the model year 2021.

Audi now offers a second on-board charger for these models that doubles the power from 11 kW to as much as 22 kW at appropriate charging terminals. This option will also be made available for the e-tron 50 and e-tron S models in mid-2021. The standard mode 3 cable, which all e-tron models use to charge at public terminals, has already been converted to a charging capacity of 22 kW.

The new charging system also gets additional intelligent connect features. The electric SUV can take account of the needs of other consumers in the household and charge with the remaining power available in order to avoid overloading the home electrical system. The charging system also allows customers to define individual priorities, for example, charging when electricity is less expensive under a variable electricity rate.

Audi's connect charging sytem

If an owner's home is equipped with a photovoltaic system, the e-tron can be charged preferentially using the electricity generated by the system. Forecast periods of sunshine is then considered in charging planning. The intelligent features also include PIN protection against unauthorized use and the recording of charging energy.

Audi says the e-tron's new updated steering wheel makes driving more convenient. By touching the touch-sensitive rim of the wheel once per minute, the driver can ensure that the lateral guidance of the adaptive cruise assist remains active. However, it is advised that the driver should remain fully responsible for steering.

Audi e-tron's new steering wheel

The system uses data from the central driver assistance controller (zFAS) and can keep the e-tron centered in the lane. It also manages longitudinal guidance across the entire speed range. Further, the system supports the driver with accelerating, braking, maintaining speed, keeping distance and in traffic jam situations.

These new upgrades for the e-tron models can be ordered immediately and the improved vehicles will be received towards the end of the year.