Volkswagen's premium carmaker Audi is planning to stop selling and production of its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The German auto giant aims to offer only electric cars within the next two decades.

The company is currently working on a concrete time plan and expects to have target dates in the coming months for the phase-out at individual plants, it said.

Markus Duesmann, Chief Executive Officer of Audi and Chief Technology Officer of the VW Group told the German weekly that Audi is focusing more on sustainability. According to the report, Duesmann is working on a specific schedule for phasing out the internal combustion engine. This provides for an end to combustion engine production for every Audi plant. Periods are set in which - depending on the market success of the electric cars - the phase out will take place.

Duesmann told WirtschaftsWoche that “environmental protection and economic success go well together," and that he has “a lot of good friends who live in Berlin and are green. And that's no coincidence, let's put it that way. I've always had a tendency in this direction."