Audi to bring its most powerful car next year

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 18:45 PM
Audi is set to spruce up its current generation Audi A8 next year and if reports are to be believed, this upcoming model is going to be the most powerful one from the luxury brand. This car is expected to arrive by the end of 2024. Currently, the most powerful ICE car from the brand is the RS6 Competition which produces 621 hp and a peak torque of 850 Nm.

In the electric vehicle segment, the most powerful model title goes to the RS E-Tron GT as this electric car is capable of churning power output of 637 hp. This electric vehicle features a pair of electric motors. Reports say that one can expect the successor of the Audi A8 to generate power up to 711 hp and maximum torque of 960 Nm. This model will become a potential rival of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 and the BMW i7 M70.

Also Read : Audi India registers 126% sales growth, SUVs contribute over 60%

This successor might sport the largest configuration of the upcoming Premium Platform Electric architecture which has been jointly developed by Audi and Porsche. This new model from the brand can offer a range of up to 750 km. Coming to the design, the car might get an exterior taking cue from the Audi Grandsphere.

Also Read : Luxury SUVs to launch in India this year

Currently, Audi is working to introduce its new electric vehicle, the Q6 e-tron in the global markets soon. The Audi Q6 e-tron is based on the same platform as the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. This EV promises to offer a range of up to 600 km. The EV has been through various testing phases. The car is expected to get into production later this year and get launched in 2024. The luxury automaker also aims to bring this model to the Indian market.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 18:45 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Q6 e-tron Audi Audi A8 Porsche Macan
