Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier and Safari to come with Alexa voice command

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 22, 2023

Tata Motors has updated most of its SUV models in a span of a little over a month

 The OEM has partnered Amazon to integrate Alexa voice command service

The voice command now comes built into Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier and Safari

The voice command service can receive inputs in English, Hindi or even in Hinglish

 Check product page

 Customers can also control the 360-degree surround view camera using voice command

The service can also be used to control entertainment-related features too

The service can be used to control Alexa-enabled smart devices at home or in office spaces

Voice commands can be used to change temperature and adjust the airflow

It can adjust screen brightness, open or close the sunroof, among others
