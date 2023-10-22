Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier and Safari to come with Alexa voice command

Tata Motors has updated most of its SUV models in a span of a little over a month
The OEM has partnered Amazon to integrate Alexa voice command service
The voice command now comes built into Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier and Safari
The voice command service can receive inputs in English, Hindi or even in Hinglish
Customers can also control the 360-degree surround view camera using voice command
The service can also be used to control entertainment-related features too
The service can be used to control Alexa-enabled smart devices at home or in office spaces
Voice commands can be used to change temperature and adjust the airflow
It can adjust screen brightness, open or close the sunroof, among others