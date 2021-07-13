Audi offers curated packages for upcoming e-tron, e-tron Sportback EVs

Audi India on Tuesday announced a range of curated ownership plans for its potential EV customers ahead of the launch of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback EVs on July 22. The e-tron will be launched in two variants - e-tron 50 and e-tron 55. The ownership packages include special service Plans ranging from two years to five years, extended warranty and buyback plans.

These include buyback up to three years from the date of purchase of the EV to when the customer decides to upgrade or sell either of the models in the future. Audi India, under the curated ownership packages, will also offer a standard warranty of 2 years and a high-voltage battery warranty of eight years or 160,000 km.

Audi has also mentioned that comprehensive service plans are available for either four years or five years, depending on the scheme chosen by the customers. These will include the costs of service and the periodic maintenance of the brakes, suspension and extended warranty. Further, extended warranty is available across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years.

Additionally, complimentary 5 year Road Side Assistance provides company-trained assistance on call in cases of unlikely events such as mechanical intervention whilst on the road.

Audi is confident that these offers will benefit buyers and will make the proposition of owning an Audi e-tron or an Audi e-tron Sportback a more attractive one. The company' Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said that these packages are intended to give the owners of the EVs the best ownership experience. "Customer centricity is at the core of all our plan, and with the selection of these packages, our customers can enjoy the exhilarating experience of the Audi e-tron without any anxiety of service and residual value. Manpower across the Audi network has been trained by Audi certified trainers to ensure the efficient upkeep of our EV’s," he added.