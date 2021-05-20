German auto giant Audi and Bayern Munich football club have announced the expansion of electric vehicle charging network at FC Bayern’s home stadium, the Allianz Arena.

Starting this summer, the charging infrastructure is to be gradually expanded so that electrified vehicles can soon be charged in other areas at the home of the German football league champions.

Bayern Munich and Audi have installed a total of 21 fast charging points at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich footballers Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sane are seen posing with an Audi e-tron GT, which is recharging from one of the charging points set up by the football team along with the car manufacturer.

Andreas Jung, Board Member for Marketing, Sponsoring and Events at FC Bayern, said, "The charging facilities at the Allianz Arena are an important investment for us in a sustainable future. This once again makes it clear that the long-term partnership with Audi goes far beyond normal sponsorship. Our players are always energised on the pitch - so this cooperation fits: Both partners are future-oriented and want to move forward together."

According to a representative of the German football team, the charging infrastructure at the Allianz Arena is a major asset for Bayern Munich and a sign of their commitment to a more sustainable future. On the other hand, it also considers that it is a clear example that the agreement with Audi goes beyond the simple sponsorship of a vehicle brand.

These 21 fast charging points are not, however, the first that Bayern Munich has in any of its facilities. Already last summer, the team installed 38 charging points around the team's training ground. Audi also delivered 19 vehicles from the e-tron range to team players and other staff members around the same time.

The club's fleet of vehicles continues to be electrified year after year, and many members of the management have at their disposal units of the e-tron SUV and its Sportback version. Likewise, for the beginning of the next season it is already planned that a good number of Bayern Munich players will debut the new Audi e-tron GT.

Audi has been at the side of Germany's most successful soccer club since 2002, and the brand with the four rings has also been a shareholder in Bayern Munich since 2011. Besides FC Bayern, Audi is also the sponsor of Spanish football clubs like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.