Attention CNG car-owners in Delhi: Only 55 IGL pumps operational till March 31

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Monday said it will rationalise its services and operate only 55 of its CNG stations in Delhi-NCR till March 31 due to the ongoing lockdown.

In a statement, IGL said that 44 of these CNG (compressed natural gas) stations are located in Delhi, five in Ghaziabad, three in Noida, two in Greater Noida and one in Gurugram. The CNG stations located in depots of Delhi Transport Corporation (NCR) will also be operational as per requirements of DTC bus fleet.

"In view of the lockdown announced in NCT of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the supplier of CNG in these areas has decided to rationalise its services through its select CNG stations for public fueling," it said.

"A total of 55 CNG stations of IGL shall be operation during the period of lockdown from 23rd March 2020 till 31st March 2020 for public fueling in these areas primarily to meet the requirements of emergency vehicles and essential service vehicles."

IGL caters to 11 lakh vehicles running on CNG in NCR through a network of over 520 CNG stations.

The company also said it would not provide new connections of piped natural gas during the period.

However, it added that the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to household kitchens will remain uninterrupted during the period and area control rooms will remain functional to attend to any customer complaint received through '24x7' customer care or any other digital mode like e-mail, website or IGL Connect Mobile App.

Delhi government on Sunday had said that borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed from early Monday as the national capital goes for a lockdown till March 31.

