Ather opens its proprietary fast-charging connector to rival electric scooters

Ather Energy on Tuesday informed that it has opened it proprietary fast-charging connector to electric scooters from rival brands in a bid to promote quicker EV adoption in India. With range anxiety one of the biggest stumbling blocks for those who may consider an EV, more charging infrastructure is likely to play a big role in calming frayed nerves.

While government established charging stations are open to all EVs, those established by a manufacturer may only be for EVs from its own brand. A few now have started opening their respective facilities to all with Ather becoming the latest. "Sharing our proprietary charging connector is a big step for having a common connector and hence interoperable chargers for all two-wheelers," said Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO at Ather Energy. "At this stage of the category, the industry needs these collaborations and we are already in talks with some OEMs to take this industry collaboration forward."

Collaboration - and not competition - may be the way forward indeed as India's EV-charging infrastructure is still less than ideal. While various subsidies have brought prices of electric two-wheelers down significantly, multiple charge locations in at least big cities could further accelerate EV adoption. And fast-charging could be a bonus.

Ather says that its proprietary fast-charging connector has a combo AC and DC charging. "This connector size has been designed to be suitable for integration into two-wheelers and three-wheelers with the ability of CAN 2.0 communication with control and proximity pilot," the company informs.

There are currently more than 200 fast chargers from Ather Energy in the country and the Hosur-based company is looking at adding on to these numbers in the times to come.