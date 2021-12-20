Ather Energy extends free charging at all Grids till June 30 next year

Bengaluru-based EV startup Ather Energy took to Twitter to announce that it is extending the free charging facility at all its Grids till 30 June 2022. The free charging scheme was introduced back in September after the company cross 200 Grid locations across the country.

Ather Grid is the company's extensive public charging network which is open for other brand electric vehicles as well, and not just Ather 450 and Ather 450X.

The company had also declared last month that it will offer its customers free connectivity features on all its electric scooters till May 15, 2022. The scheme went live on 15 November 2021 and all features of the Ather Connect Pro subscription pack will temporarily be available to all existing and new owners of the Ather 450X, 450 Plus, and 450 free of cost. “If you have an active Connect Lite/Pro subscription, we’ll reimburse the amount on a pro-rata basis," the company had stated. Co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta had stated that the company believes that ‘connectivity and EVs go hand in hand’.

(Also read | Is Ather launching OATS for champions? The EV startup's cryptic message decoded)

Ather Energy is also focusing on expansion and increasing its manufacturing capacity as it is all set to establish its second production unit facility in Hosur. The company conveyed that this move will help it in meeting the increasing demand for its electric scooters. The brand is aiming to ramp up its production from 1,20,000 to 4,00,000 units. It has also committed to investing ₹650 crores in the next five years to optimise efficiency and production capacity.

(Also read | Ather Energy rapidly expands experience centres count. What's driving this push?)

The EV company that is backed by Hero MotoCorp, registered a 12-fold increase in sales in October due to the festive season demand. Ather sold about 3,500 units of its electric scooters 450X and 450 Plus during the period.