Aston Martin unveils new logo, will debut on F1 livery

British sports car manufacturer, Aston Martin has unveiled its new logo. In its 109 years of history, this is the eighth time the manufacturer has updated its logo. The logo is handcrafted by artisans in Birmingham’s jewellery quarter. The wings on the logo now have a new design.

Aston Martin's new logo design

Along with the logo, Aston Martin also gets a new slogan – "Intensity. Driven". The new design and logo comes at a time when the manufacturer has received a massive investment from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Aston Martin's executive chairman Lawrence Stroll described this as “a game-changing event" for the manufacturer.

The existing line-up of Aston Martin cars will not get the new logo. Instead, one will get to see the new logo on the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 team's livery when they participate in French Grand Prix this coming weekend. Moreover, on the cars, one will see Aston Martin's original button logo will be featured, marking the 100th anniversary of the brand’s first Grand Prix entry.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

It will be a while before the new logo makes way to one of Aston Martin's sports car. The logo is being reserved for the upcoming next generation sports car about which details are scarce as of now. As of now, Aston Martin has five cars in its line-up. There is DBX, Vantage, DB11, DBS and Valkyrie. There will also be Valhalla which is expected to launch around 2023-2024. It will sit below their flagship Valkyrie and will be a more road-focused sports car that could be used on daily basis.

Marek Reichman, VP and CCO of Aston Martin is of the opinion that the new logo will continue to connect with potential customers and admirers of the brand. “Because we are designed to make people fall in love, to connect with the hearts and minds of our customers, every object we design at Aston Martin has deep meaning and intention and is created with honesty and emotion," he said. "As we approach an exciting moment of product evolution, the design of the new wings was no different. Every millimeter of each line - of each shape within the new wings, is drawn forward from the depths of our 109-year Aston Martin creative wellspring."

First Published Date: