Aston Martin has been wading through troubled water in recent times but its emphasis on speed and performance has hardly wavered. And perhaps recognizing the need to also branch out from developing high performance vehicles, the company recently unveiled a special race simulator for gaming enthusiasts who aspire for the feeling of at-home speed rush at its most premium.

Just that the price tag of this particular simulator is also premium.

AMR-C01 is inspired from actual Aston Martin cars.

At £57,500 before tax (approximately ₹54 lakhs), the Aston Martin racing simulator called AMR-C01 is clearly not for the masses. At this price point, one can drive home an actual Porsche 718 Boxster or 718 Cayman models in the UK.

But the AMR-C01 does brag features that seek to justify the sky-high asking price. It is touted as the 'ultimate luxury home simulator' and has a carbon fiber monocoque. The seating position is based on the Valkyrie hypercar and the entire set up is hand assembled.

Interested buyers can also choose from a wide variety of fit and finish, and can expect life-like racing experience courtesy the hardware and software in place.

Only 150 units of Aston Martin AMR-C01 race simulator will be made.

The inspiration behind the AMR-C01 is, quite obviously, the rich heritage of Aston Martin cars. "This was a challenge for the design team as, although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars," explains Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer. "It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage."

Interestingly, only 150 units of AMR-C01 will be produced and first deliveries are scheduled to start from Q4 2020.