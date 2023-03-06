Ashram flyover to open today. Check which vehicles are allowed

Driving from South Delhi to East Delhi or Noida is set become easier from Monday. The much-awaited Ashram flyover extension is going to be thrown open after several delays. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the flyover this evening. The flyover will bypass traffic at Ashram for vehicles heading across the Yamuna River towards East Delhi and Noida through the DND flyover. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued traffic advisory for the routes which will be operational as well as the type of vehicles which will be allowed to ply on the new flyover.

The Ashram flyover extension will be opened at 5 pm this evening. The traffic advisory said only light vehicles like cars and two-wheelers will be allowed on the flyover for now. Buses and trucks are going to be kept off this section to allow smoother flow of traffic. The advisory has also urged commuters coming from East Delhi and Noida to use the new flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover to reach places like Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung.

For vehicles going towards East Delhi and Noida, the traffic advisory has asked commuters to use Ashram flyover for destinations like Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas. "Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," it added.

The new flyover is set to reduce traffic congestion at Ashram during rush hours. According to officials, vehicles will soon be able to reach Maharani Bagh or south Delhi by using Ring Road through a U-turn. Vehicles heading towards Sarai Kale Khan, Noida and beyond from Maharani Bagh will also not have to take long detours.

The Ashram flyover extension project started in June 2020. It took nearly three years at a cost of ₹128.25 crore to complete the construction. The overall length of the Ashram flyover extension, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.

