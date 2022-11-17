HT Auto
Ashok Leyland delivers 150 vehicles to Tanzania Police Force

The vehicles delivered include Ashok Leyland's Police Staff Buses, 4X4 Police Troop Carriers, ambulances, recovery trucks and other logistic vehicles.
By: PTI
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 17:58 PM
Ashok Leyland commercial vehicle. (Photo courtesy: Ashok Leyland)
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has delivered 150 trucks and buses to the Tanzania Police Force.

The supplies are part of a contract signed between Ashok Leyland and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tanzania, and financed through a long-term soft loan extended by the Export Import Bank of India.

The vehicles delivered include Police Staff Buses, 4X4 Police Troop Carriers, ambulances, recovery trucks and other logistic vehicles for the Police support services, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

These 150 vehicles will be added to the 475 Ashok Leyland vehicles, which are already in operation with the Tanzanian Police Force across the country, Ashok Leyland President Amandeep Singh said in the statement.

The Tanzania Police Force currently has a fleet of 625 Ashok Leyland vehicles and additional vehicles are planned for delivery in the coming months, the commercial vehicle maker stated.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 17:57 PM IST
TAGS: Ashok Leyland
