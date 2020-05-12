Jostling for parking space in narrow, cramped lanes on Indian roads and neighbourhoods are often a headache for car owners. Parking spaces even in high-rise residential complexes or malls also come at a premium. But some Indians have showed how to think out of the box and innovate by creating smart parking solutions.

One of them was this video shared by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, on Twitter recently. The video shows a makeshift platform created by a person to park his small Maruti Zen car right next to a fleet of stairs.

Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead. I love the ‘geometrical’ elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient! https://t.co/5B76wTMz6q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 11, 2020

Only a patch of space in front of the house, which can barely be called a porch, has been converted into a parking space with the help of an elevated platform made of metal. It's so precise that it might take a bit of expertise to mount the car flawlessly every time.

Anand Mahindra was so impressed by the technique that he wants this to be the example which can help factories to rethink on layout to more efficiently. He tweeted, "I love the ‘geometrical’ elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient!

This isn't the first time that Anand Mahindra has been impressed by such out-of-the-box solutions. Recently an -rickshaw puller garnered the highest praise possible from the chairman of Mahindra Group for his innovative way of practicing social distancing while travelling.

Mahindra shared the video and wrote, "The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate and adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me."

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020

The video shows what looks like a regular e-rickshaw. However, this one is modified to include four separate seating compartments. Through this modification, four people can ride on the same vehicle without any contact with the others. The idea appears quite neat, given the current situation.

Mahindra was so pleased and impressed by the driver's innovation that he tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, the executive director - Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, and asked him to hire the driver as an advisor to his R&D and product development teams.