Anand Mahindra confident Bolero Neo will add to Bolero credentials in India

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Wednesday to underline his confidence in the Bolero Neo that was launched in the Indian market a day earlier at ₹8.48 lakh (starting ex showroom). Highlighting how Bolero SUV has been well-received by around 13 lakh people over the years, Mahindra stated that the new Bolero Neo will build on the legacy.

Bolero Neo is essentially a face-lift TUV300 but promises to offer a robust drive character that the original Bolero has been known for. "The Bolero not just runs in our veins but also in the veins of 1.3M people… Its family will grow and the legend will endure…" wrote the chairman of Mahindra Group.

Targeted at an evolving customer base, the Bolero Neo is also looking to woo a younger car-buying audience. As such, it gets style updates on the outside which include signature front grille with static bending lights and integrated DRLs, familiar X-type spare wheel cover and a solid road presence. On the inside, the SUV comes with fabric seats, touchscreen display, illuminated ignition ring display, reverse park assist, Blue Sense app and steering-mounted controls, among others.

While not an authentic 4x4 like the Thar, the Bolero Neo has a rear-wheel drive and its Body on Frame construction could make it a confident player beyond the tarmac.

The mHawk100 diesel engine is the same that is found in the Bolero but while there is 100hp on offer, torque figure has gone up to 260Nm.

The Bolero has been a common sight in Tier II and III cities and towns in the country but Mahindra, the company, is looking at Bolero Neo to now find favour among buyers across age and geographies. And although there is no petrol engine and no automatic transmission option, the latest from the car maker could well strike a chord with those on a budget but still looking for a capable SUV.