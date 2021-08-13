Ampere Vehicles touches one-lakh EV customer base in India

Greaves Cotton's electric mobility arm Ampere Vehicles announced recently that it has achieved the landmark one lakh EV customer base in over 400 towns across the country. The company informs through a release that this milestone came amid an increased acceptance from both B2B and B2C customers and fast-growing channel partners in the last six years of its existence.

The COO, E-Mobility Business, Ampere Vehicles, Roy Kurian shares that the company is now looking ahead to move millions of daily commuters through last-mile logistics. “With this significant milestone, we are now getting ready to move millions of daily commuters and livelihood earners through last-mile logistics ahead," he quotes in a PTI report. The one lakh milestone comprises both the Ampere and ELE brands.

Ampere conveys that demand for electric scooters is on the higher side when it comes to smaller towns and cities. It is also trying to accelerate EV adoption and ownership across the nation. The company informs that the EV market has experienced a good jump in demand due to the growing need for personal mobility vehicles during the pandemic. It also attributes the increased demand for EVs on higher petrol prices that put significant stress on daily commuters as well as logistical players, and favourable policy interventions by the Central (FAME-II) by various state governments.

Ampere shares that it is investing in technology, talent development and channel network and consumer experience through physical and digital modes. This move is paying off well, according to the company. Earlier this year, the company announced an investment of ₹700-crore over 10 years for its new state-of-the-art EV facility in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet.

(With inputs from PTI)