Ampere Electric reaches 300 EV dealerships count in India

Ampere Electric has announced the opening of its 300th dealership located in Panvel, Maharashtra. The EV maker said that it has rapidly increased its dealership count within the last few years with '80 dealership outlets added since easing of lockdown'.

Ampere Electric has also recently announced that it has appointed Roy Kurian as COO, E-Mobility Business (2W&3W) to further strengthen its market share and positioning. It has also taken several initiatives such as partnering with multiple financial institutions in order to simplify the EV buying process. The firm also recently introduced the ‘Unlock Life’ campaign to boost EV adoption. It has also started a dedicated customer support system that helps and guides new EV customers. (More details here)

Ampere Electric has introduced a number of electric 2-wheelers in the last 18 months. It enjoys over 20% market share in the segment and claims to have added significant B2B customers in last-mile e-commerce deliveries.

Speaking on Ampere Electric’s achievement of 300 dealership milestones, P Sanjeev, COO, electric 2-wheeler at Ampere Electric, said, “We are now a family of 75,000+ customers and 300 dealers in the country. With a host of financing tie-ups, aggressive digital push, and customer-friendly schemes we have evoked significant interest amongst the e-scooter and B2B buyers & channel investors across the nation. At Ampere, we remain committed to providing access to affordable & reliable e-mobility solutions, thus unlocking a higher value for commuters in the last mile mobility segment."