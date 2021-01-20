Ampere Electric on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Roy Kurian as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its e-mobility business involving electric 2-Wheelers and electric 3-Wheelers.

Kurian has previously served Yamaha Motors India for 17 years as the SVP. He was also associated with the EV startup Tork Motors as Sales and Marketing Head. The company says that 'given Roy’s rich industry experience, Ampere will benefit from his deep domain knowledge, strategic direction, and organizational efficiencies'.

On Roy Kurian’s appointment, Nagesh Basavanhalli, Group CEO and MD, Greaves Cotton, said, “At Ampere Electric, our mission is to decarbonize the last mile mobility solutions using responsible technology. Roy Kurian has joined us to drive the next level of growth & further boost our leadership position in the EV segment. We are delighted to have him on board. With his expertise and rich experience, Roy will help us to strengthen Ampere’s leadership position in the country."

Ampere Electric currently operates around 300 dealerships (e-2W) in 230+ towns and cities in India and plans to ramp up the dealership touchpoints and expands its presence throughout the country in the future.

Speaking on his appointment, Roy Kurian, COO, E-Mobility Business (2W & 3W), Ampere Electric. said, “I am delighted to be part of the Ampere Electric family. In my new role, I aim to strengthen Ampere’s presence in the electric vehicle segment and achieve a leadership position in both electric 2-wheelers and electric 3-wheelers in order to provide sustainable, affordable, reliable last-mile connectivity and contribute to the government's mission of clean mobility solutions."