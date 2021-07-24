All-electric Mercedes-Benz Citan to make debut on August 25

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the Mercedes-Benz Citan and its fully electric model variant – the eCitan—next month. The global premiere will be held on August 2021. The small van and its electric variant will be presented on the Mercedes me media online platform. It is being hailed by the automaker as a compact model with space and high functionality.

Mercedes-Benz says that the new generation Citan apart from giving utmost comfort to the user while driving will also provide class connectivity and safety. Its compact design with a generous space that comes with high load volume makes the Citan a car useful for various jobs. It also comes with wide-opening sliding doors both on the left and right sides of the model. It also offers a low loading sill that enables access to the interior and easy loading of the vehicle.

Not much has been revealed regarding the technical specs of the Mercedes-Benz Citan or its electric variant for now. The automaker also recently announced that its strategy for electric vehicles. Mercedes-Benz is aiming for full electrification by the end of the decade. CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG Ola Kallenius had shared that the auto industry is shifting towards electrification faster than anticipated and the luxury segment where Mercedes-Benz belongs is also registering a quick change. “The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade," he informed.

Mercedes is also planning to set around eight gigafactories to develop its own electric vehicle batteries. Chief Operating Officer at the R&D division of Mercedes Benz Markus Schafer had said that since batteries are the most vital part of an electric vehicle, the company needs to set up its game in this branch as well to achieve full electrification goal.