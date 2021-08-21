All 112 units of Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 supercar sold out: Report

Lamborghini recently unveiled its eagerly-awaited Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 supercar and said that it will be manufacturing only 112 units of it. Now it is being reported that all the units of the supercar have been sold out. A report by Motor1 mentions that the luxury automaker has already sold 112 units of the all-new hybrid model.

The car which is said to have begun the supercar segment has re-captured the attention of the world again in its contemporary avatar. The Countach has retained its retro look with a touch of modernity; however, there is a completely new hybrid powertrain under the hood. The new Countach LPI 800-4 comes with an aspirated V12 engine that has been combined with Lamborghini’s hybrid supercapacitor technology. The V12 6.5 litre engine with a 48-volt e-motor has been mounted directly on the gearbox. While the former can create a power of 769 hp, the latter can generate a power of 34 hp taking the total power output of the supercar to 803 hp.

Lamborghini has mentioned that the Countach LPI's e-motor is powered by a supercapacitor providing three times more power compared to a lithium-ion battery of the same weight. The car can zip to a speed of 96 kmph in 2.8 seconds and can touch almost 200 kmph in just 8.6 seconds making it the fastest Countach ever.

This model also has some features in common with Lamborghini's Sian. Its hybrid powertrain is the same as the Sian FKP 37, however, its power is slightly less. The scalloped roof and the hexagon taillights reflect Sian's design. The automaker has retained the scissor doors which were first introduced with Countach.

The report states that the prospective owners will get their new Countach model sometime later this year. Lamborghini has also not revealed the price of the new hybrid model, but it is being speculated that the cost may stand somewhere around $3.5 million.