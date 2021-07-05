Teleportation is a technology that people know from Star Trek and other various science fiction movies. While an interesting concept, developing a technology-supported three-dimensional, live and user-responsive environment is something that has happened only recently, brags Proxgy.

The experience delivery company claims that it has developed a smart helmet that offers assisted live experiential discovery service that lets users access any physical destination around them or halfway across the world. Sounds like the future? Hold on...

Proxgy further asserts these super cool helmets provide live and immersive access to generic travel destinations, showrooms, shopping malls, real estate properties, and more. A user can surf real-time locations using the six-axis stabilized hands-free streaming technology. The users are allowed to experience between 360 degree and 3D experience modes. The technology could potentially reduce the cost and hassle of travelling physically.

The helmet is worn by a human proxgy who acts as a real-world avatar for the end-user. The entire technology comprises hardware, software and service elements. The system comes with a gyro and joystick-controlled smart helmet with cameras that transform to serve 360-degree stereoscopic live videos to the end-user.

The helmet further gets triple image stabilization to ensure zero point of view fatigue for end users. It allows users to experience their Proxgy's surroundings from an eye-level height in real-time.

Commenting on this technology, Pulkit Ahuja, Founder of Proxgy, said that the company started as a means to address the mobility needs arising from Covid pandemic. "Since then, we have made considerable progress inventing new technologies and processes leading to a much more refined ecosystem that has led to the creation of an entirely new domain of assisted experiential discovery," he further added.