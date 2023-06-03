Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News A Ferrari That Can Drive Itself? Why Italian Sportscar Brand ‘does Not Care’

A Ferrari that can drive itself? Why Italian sportscar brand ‘does not care’

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM
Follow us on:

Just because Ferrari somewhat broke away from traditions to unveil its first-ever SUV called Purosangue, don't expect the iconic sportscar manufacturer to sway towards a radically different path. So for anyone who may be expecting the future to also hold a self-driving Ferrari, don't.

File photo of a Ferrari car used for representational purpose.

Autonomous or self-driving vehicles are inevitable. Many manufacturers are working towards not just fine-tuning the technology but also looking at getting regulatory approvals. Not Ferrari. In fact, the Italian marque has not given it an iota of thought either.

Ferrari top boss Benedetto Vigna has made it amply clear that while new-age software developments will continue to make way into cars developed and manufacture by his company, self-drive technology isn't on the cards at all. “In a cabin, there are four kinds of software. There is performance software, there is comfort software, there is infotainment software, and there is autonomous," he said at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit. "The last one, we don't care."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari 812
₹5.2 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Roma
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
₹3.8 - 3.9 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari F8 Tributo
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Self-drive cars are coming in by end of decade, says GM boss

It may make a whole lot of sense to many - if not all - that Ferrari is least bothered about incorporating self-drive technology to its vehicles. Why would one not want to drive a sportscar that does not just look divine but performs like a demon? For Vigna, it is also about holding on to traditions and keeping the manufacturing in-house. Self-drive technology would compel the brand to partner.

But it is hardly the case that Ferrari is not willing to race with the evolving times. The Purosangue SUV is a clear case in point where the brand wants to capitalise on the growing preference for SUVs, even in the super luxury segment. And then there are plans of testing the electric waters. Purists may continue to frown upon both but Viga has confirmed that the first-ever Ferrari EV has a 2025 deadline.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Self drive car Autonomous vehicle
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS