A Ferrari that can drive itself? Why Italian sportscar brand ‘does not care’

Just because Ferrari somewhat broke away from traditions to unveil its first-ever SUV called Purosangue , don't expect the iconic sportscar manufacturer to sway towards a radically different path. So for anyone who may be expecting the future to also hold a self-driving Ferrari, don't.

Autonomous or self-driving vehicles are inevitable. Many manufacturers are working towards not just fine-tuning the technology but also looking at getting regulatory approvals. Not Ferrari. In fact, the Italian marque has not given it an iota of thought either.

Ferrari top boss Benedetto Vigna has made it amply clear that while new-age software developments will continue to make way into cars developed and manufacture by his company, self-drive technology isn't on the cards at all. “In a cabin, there are four kinds of software. There is performance software, there is comfort software, there is infotainment software, and there is autonomous," he said at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit. "The last one, we don't care."

It may make a whole lot of sense to many - if not all - that Ferrari is least bothered about incorporating self-drive technology to its vehicles. Why would one not want to drive a sportscar that does not just look divine but performs like a demon? For Vigna, it is also about holding on to traditions and keeping the manufacturing in-house. Self-drive technology would compel the brand to partner.

But it is hardly the case that Ferrari is not willing to race with the evolving times. The Purosangue SUV is a clear case in point where the brand wants to capitalise on the growing preference for SUVs, even in the super luxury segment. And then there are plans of testing the electric waters. Purists may continue to frown upon both but Viga has confirmed that the first-ever Ferrari EV has a 2025 deadline.

