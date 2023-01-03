A Chinese version of Tesla Cybertruck? Yes, it exists and how

The Guangzhou Auto Show saw various amazing unveils for the 2022 edition and one of the most interesting is the IAT T-Mad - China's answer to the Tesla Cybertruck. The gigantic pickup truck focuses on off-roading and the company is singing praises of its all-terrain capabilities. Currently only in its concept form, the wild electric truck is expected to reach the production line soon.

The IAT T-Mad measures 5,878 mm (231.4 inches) long, 2,198 mm (86.5 inches) wide, and 2,029 mm (79 inches) tall, complete with a massive 3,622 mm (142.9 inches) wheelbase. Though it is almost exactly the same length as a Tesla Cybertruck, it is both wider and taller and with a slightly shorter wheelbase. The T-Mad will come with up to to 621 miles or 1,000 km of range.

Speaking of the exterior aesthetics, the IAT T-Mad looks like something straight out of a sci-fi film. The front end is extremely unconventional and has full-width LED lights instead of traditional headlights. It does not have a front grille while a black plastic bumper protrudes out and is fitted with two tow hooks.

Just like the Cybertruck, the IAT creation is a four-door vehicle but it has rear suicide doors that open up to reveal a cabin that can be configured in many ways. An image shared by IAT shows that the cabin features a large lounge-like chair at the very rear while three smaller seats are distributed in the cabin and can be swiveled around. The driver sits in the center.

While too many details of the IAT T-Mad are not known, the production model is expected to have a range of around 497 miles or 800 kilometres but this will be upgradeable to as much as 621 miles or 1,000 kilometres with the use of a larger battery pack.

