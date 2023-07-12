Maruti Suzuki Fronx now gets a CNG version: Check price & mileage

The S-CNG powertrain for Fronx will be available in two variants - Sigma and Delta
They are priced at ₹8.41 lakh and ₹9.27 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively
Maruti is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 28.51 km/kg for Fronx CNG
Fronx CNG will use the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine
In CNG, it will produce a max power output of 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm
The CNG powertrain comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox
CNG version of Fronx comes soon after introduction of rival Exter with CNG
With another addition, Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest portfolio of CNG vehicles in the country
The OEM has already sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the Indian market