Maruti Suzuki Fronx now gets a CNG version: Check price & mileage

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 12, 2023

The S-CNG powertrain for Fronx will be available in two variants - Sigma and Delta

 They are priced at 8.41 lakh and 9.27 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively

 Maruti is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 28.51 km/kg for Fronx CNG

Fronx CNG will use the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine

 Check product page

  In CNG, it will produce a max power output of 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm

The CNG powertrain comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox

CNG version of Fronx comes soon after introduction of rival Exter with CNG

With another addition, Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest portfolio of CNG vehicles in the country

 The OEM has already sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the Indian market
