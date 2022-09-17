HT Auto
85 charging stations installed at 82 spots of Delhi, to add 92 more by Dec

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is taking all the necessary steps to encourage a robust EV ecosystem in the city.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Sep 2022, 12:07 PM
 The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) installed about 85 electric vehicle charging stations at 82 locations. The corporation officials shared it will set up 92 more charging stations by December. The body also stated that these charging stations will become operational soon. The Government of India is aiming to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and has set a goal to attain 25 per cent of EV adoption by 2030. The MCD said that it is taking all the necessary steps to encourage a robust EV ecosystem in the city. 

Indian public sector undertakings namely Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) as well as DISCOMS -- Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES and Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) – were authorised by the corporation for installation and operations of EV charging stations. Parking sites and roadside spots were offered to the organisations for the installation of charging stations.

(Also read | Delhi to see over 100% jump in EV sales by end of this year: Arvind Kejriwal )

Delhi has been pressing on pushing EV adoption quite aggressively for some time now as the city faces the issue of intense pollution. In a previous report, the Delhi government announced that it is planning to set up one public charging point for every 15 electric vehicles by 2024. 

(Also read | Subsidy to EV buyers beyond a point is not possible: Delhi transport minister )

The EV charging stations will be spread evenly across the city and will be accessible to residents within 3km of travel from anywhere in the city. It has also suggested providing incentives to battery swapping operators. Since two-wheelers and three-wheelers are major sources of pollution in the city, the government is focusing on the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles in these two segments. The Delhi government has also said that it will allow the power distribution companies or DISCOMS to study the effect of EV charging on the grid. 

(Inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 17 Sep 2022, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs
