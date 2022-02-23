Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home News 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 gets 450 km of range, over 30 km more than previous model

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 gets 450 km of range, over 30 km more than previous model

2022 Volkswagen ID.4 also comes with three years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast chargers at no additional cost.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 10:53 AM
2022 Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen has refreshed the ID.4 electric car for 2022 model year in the US and the latest ID.4 Pro model boasts a maximum EPA-estimated per charge range of 280 miles or 450 kilometres. This an increase of over 30 kilometres or 20 miles over the previous model year.

The ID.4 Pro S rear-wheel-drive received an EPA-estimated range of 268 miles, while the AWD Pro was rated at an EPA-estimated 251 miles of range and the AWD Pro S was rated at an EPA-estimated 245 miles of range. Regardless of the drive, all ID.4 models feature an 84 kWh battery pack producing 201 horsepower or 150 kilowatts as standard on RWD ID.4s with the extra motor for AWD generating a combined 295 hp (220 kW).

(Also read | Volkswagen ID. Buzz gets 82 kWh battery pack, ready for March 9 global debut)

While Volkswagen hasn't revealed the reason for range increment of the 2022 ID.4 electric car, a January report had revealed that some minor changes will be coming to the ID.4 for 2022, including some unspecified software and hardware changes. However, a Volkswagen spokesperson informed Motor 1 that the range increment is part of a “minor refinement and component maturity, such as more refined fit and finish over time in production."

(Also read | Volkswagen aims to launch Porsche IPO in EV push)

The 2022 ID.4 also comes with three years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast chargers at no additional cost, helping owners of the vehicles eliminate range anxiety. Customers can manage their charging plan through the Electrify America app. Additionally, for the latest model year, the ID.4 also offers a Plug and Charge feature to help simplify the charging experience.

Electrify America currently has over 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual ultra-fast chargers open or with construction completed in the US. By 2026, the company aims to more than double its infrastructure with 1,800 charging stations comprised of 10,000 individual chargers in the US and Canada.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen ID.4 ID.4 electric car EV EVs electric vehicles electric mobility
