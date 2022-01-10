Home > Auto > News > 2022 Skoda Kodiaq launch today: Live and latest updates
The new Skoda Kodiaq ditches diesel for a capable petrol motor under the hood.
2022 Skoda Kodiaq launch today: Live and latest updates

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 11:14 AM IST Shubhodeep Chakravarty

  • Skoda Kodiaq makes a comeback into the Indian market and will be the first product off the blocks from the Czech manufacturer.

  • While the new engine under the hood is likely to be the central attraction, a number of new features have already been confirmed. Catch live and latest updates here.

Skoda Kodiaq will set the ball rolling for the Czechs in India in the new year and is being touted as a capable SUV that marks its return to our shores with some very significant changes and updates. Kodiaq has been a rather niche offering in a market filled with a plethora of options in the 30 lakh - or thereabouts - price bracket.

Similar Cars

Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Fortuner

2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)

Mg Gloster

1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)

Citroen C5 Aircross

1997 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 30.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)

Ford Endeavour

1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)

Audi Q2

1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)

Bmw X1

1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)

Volvo Xc40

1969 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

But in its latest avatar, Kodiaq is making some very big promises to take the fight to the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even Volkswagen Taigun that was launched late last year.

Kodiaq was taken off the product lineup when India transitioned to the BS 6 era. Its diesel engine is now  replaced by a petrol unit while the vehicle itself is claiming to have a long list of safety and convenience features.

Catch all the live and latest updates from the Skoda Kodiaq launch event right here:

*The Kodiaq now gets revised grille at the front, new LED DRL design and updated bumpers. The tail light design too has been tweaked a bit.

*The diesel unit is being replaced on the Kodiaq with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor which produces 190 hp and has 320 Nm of torque on offer. This engine will be paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

*While Kodiaq is likely to appeal to the premium car buyer, Skoda also has plans of driving out a completely new product come March. Yes, the Slavia mid-size sedan has been making some very big promises and we got a chance late last year to check it out. Here's what we found out:

*The list of rivals for Skoda Kodiaq is rather long. While it will have to mount a challenge to the enormously popular Toyota Fortuner once again, it will also be about opening new fronts against the likes of MG Gloster and Citroen C5 Aircross.

*The latest Skoda to hit the Indian market is likely to be priced at around 35 lakh (ex showroom). The increase in price could be slight, considering the previous edition of the SUV was priced at 33 lakh (ex showroom).

  • First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 09:28 AM IST

