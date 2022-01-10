Skoda Kodiaq SUV returns, launched at 34.99 lakh in India

Introduced in the global markets last year, the new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq comes in with multiple updates that include exterior, interior designing and the engine which has now been upgraded to a BS 6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “With the all-new Skoda Kodiaq, we build on the design aesthetic, comfort, engine and dynamic capabilities, along with thoughtful additions in the cabin. With several segment leading features and uncompromising safety, Skoda Kodiaq is a complete luxury package for the family, whether it is everyday driving or off-road adventures."

Check full price list:

2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV trims Price (ex-showroom) Style ₹ 34,99,000 SportLine ₹ 35,99,000 Laurin & Klement ₹ 37,49,000

Kodiaq facelift exterior features:

The new Kodiaq will offer a hexagonal grille with chrome surroundings and ribs. The body-coloured bumper and its front grille also have undergone slight tweaks in design. The SUV will sport crystalline LED headlights giving the user better illumination. The rear of the car gets attractive turn indicators with the lettering taking prominent space. With a new dual-tone alloy wheel and functional roof rails in silver colour, the new Kodiaq beams a sporty look.

Kodiaq facelift interior features:

The new SUV will come with a dual-tone interior sporting a black and beige theme. Its two-spoke steering wheel has got a minimalistic design that elevates the look of the dashboard and the interior as a whole. It will feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will come with inbuilt navigation and wireless connectivity. With a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, three zones automatic climate control system and 12-speaker Canton sound system in the doors, Kodiaq SUV is ready to attract a significant number of buyers who are thinking of owning an SUV. Ventilated front seats with cooling and heating functionality, ambient lighting and an electrically operated panoramic sunroof are among the other updated features.

Kodiaq storage space:

Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV comes with an illuminated and cooled glovebox at the front as standard. It also gets 270 litres of boot space with all seven seats up. The boot space can be expanded to 630 litres with the third row seats folded and up to 2005 litres of luggage space with the last two rows folded down.

Kodiaq facelift engine:

One of the biggest changes the Kodiaq facelift SUV has undergone is under its hood. Skoda has put a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine to power the SUV, the same engine that powers other Skoda models like Superb and Octavia sedans. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. It can generate maximum output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Skoda claims the new Kodiaq can accelerate to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds.

Kodiaq facelift drive dynamics:

The company has informed that the new 2022 Kodiaq SUV will feature a Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system. It will adapt to the damping characteristics by adjusting the shock absorbers of the car. One can make these adjustments based on the driving modes selected by him or her. The car will come with five drive modes which are Eco, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual.

Kodiaq facelift safety features:

The Kodiaq SUV will offer nine airbags along with safety assist features such as ESC, MCB, AFS, ABS and ASR. The top-spec L&K trim comes with hill descent control and a 360-degree camera as standard.