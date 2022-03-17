2022 Bajaj Dominar 250 to soon launch with new black alloy wheels

After the recently launched NS200 and the NS160, Bajaj Auto is now gearing up for the launch of the new Dominar 250 with black wheels. The upcoming black wheels will replace the previous white and silver units seen on the outgoing models. Save for the change of wheels, the rest of the motorcycle will remain more or less the same.

The newly updated bike has also started to arrive at the dealerships ahead of launch. Also, the pricing of the new Dominar 250 is likely to remain untouched. The bike is currently priced at ₹1.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

(Also Read: Bajaj Dominar range gets a price hike in India)

Dominar 250 is placed lower than the Dominar 400 motorcycle. Just like its bigger sibling, the quarter-liter motorcycle boasts a power cruiser design with the smart exterior styling. Some of the key features of the bike include its full-LED lighting system and a digital instrument cluster with an auxiliary display on the fuel tank. To make the motorcycle touring friendly, the bike also gets a comfortable riding stance and small straps under the seat to hook touring luggage.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is rated to produce 26.6bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The engine comes married to a six-speed gearbox and also gets a slipper clutch.

(Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 road test review: Best Pulsar yet?)

The suspension duties on the motorcycle are performed by an upside-down front fork and a mono-shock unit. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels sports a single disc at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The company has also recently upped the pricing of the entire Dominar range in India, along with other bikes.

First Published Date: