Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike bags over 25,000 bookings

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 09, 2023

65% of the bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 are for the top-end, S variant

 The top-end S variant costs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Prices of the bike have been increased and it now starts at 2,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bookings for the bike have now been closed by Hero MotoCorp

Next bookings window will be announced soon by the company

Production of the Harley-Davidson X440 will begin in September 

Customer deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from October onwards

 Hero MotoCorp will be ramping up the production of the bike

The OEM will produce the X440 at the company's Garden Factory at Neemrana, Rajasthan
For detailed report...
Click Here