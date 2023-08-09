Harley-Davidson's most affordable bike bags over 25,000 bookings

65% of the bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 are for the top-end, S variant
The top-end S variant costs ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Prices of the bike have been increased and it now starts at ₹2,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Bookings for the bike have now been closed by Hero MotoCorp
Next bookings window will be announced soon by the company
Production of the Harley-Davidson X440 will begin in September
Customer deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from October onwards
Hero MotoCorp will be ramping up the production of the bike
The OEM will produce the X440 at the company's Garden Factory at Neemrana, Rajasthan