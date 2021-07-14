First 100,000 e2W buyers can get up to ₹25,000 benefit
Maharashtra EV policy will offer subsidies to the first 100,000 electric two-wheelers on a first-come-first-serve basis. These e2Ws will be eligible to receive a ₹5,000 per kWh incentive, with the maximum threshold being ₹10,000 instead of the previous amount of ₹5,000.
Besides this, the state is also offering up to ₹15,000 early bird incentive for electric two-wheelers with a 3 kWh battery pack. This offer will be available till 31 December 2021. This means buyers would be eligible to receive a total benefit of ₹25,000 for the electric motorcycles and scooters if purchased this year and if it comes with a 3 kWh battery pack.