10 top-selling cars in India in September: Kia Sonet misses out narrowly

Kia Sonet has made its debut with quite a bang in the sub-compact SUV segment, becoming the top seller in September. Recording 9,266 units in the first month, Sonet has placed itself as a strong contender in the overcrowded segment, which is one of the most popular in the country. However, it still failed to make it to the top 10 list of cars sold in India last month.

Kia Sonet missed out by a very narrow margin, falling short by a few hundred units to Hyundai Elite i20 which featured last on the list with 9,852 units in September.





Among the carmakers, Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the sales chart with seven of its vehicles featuring in the top 10 list. In fact, five of them continue to retain the top five spots. The carmaker recorded a growth of more than 30% in September, showing that the sales figures are slowly getting back on track after a slowdown and lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Maruti's Swift, Baleno, Alto, WagonR and Dzire held the top five spots respectively. The two premium hatchbacks - Swift and Baleno - recorded sales growth of more than 70% compared to September last year. WagonR too, in its new avatar, has recorded a growth of nearly 50%.

The other two cars from Maruti stable - Eeco and Ertiga - secured the seventh and ninth spot on the list.

Among other carmakers, the fight to stay in the list of top 10 selling cars seems to be between the Korean siblings - Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors. Hyundai recorded a growth of more than 20% in September, mostly thanks to the new Creta SUV. It continues to be the best-selling compact SUV, featuring in the sixth spot on the list. Creta has increased its gap with Kia Seltos SUV by selling 12,325 units in September, up from 11,756 units sold in August. Kia Seltos on the other hand saw a drop in sales with just 9,079 units. The Korean auto giant sold 10,655 units of Seltos last month.





Hyundai Grand i10 makes up the complete list by securing the eighth spot in the list with 10,389 units sold in September.