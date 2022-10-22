HT Auto
Home Auto Matter's Electric Sportsbike To Launch On 21st November: Check Details

Matter's electric sportsbike to launch on 21st November: Check details

The drivetrain, electronics, battery systems, chargers, and connected experiences are designed by Matter in the past 4 years. The motorcycle will use a liquid-cooled battery pack.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2022, 16:58 PM
Logo of Matter, an Ahmedabad-based technology start-up,
Logo of Matter, an Ahmedabad-based technology start-up,
Logo of Matter, an Ahmedabad-based technology start-up,
Logo of Matter, an Ahmedabad-based technology start-up,

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based tech start-up, has announced that they will be launching their first electric vehicle on November 21st. The company says that it will be a “sports electric bike". The major highlight of the new electric motorcycle is that it will feature India's first liquid-cooled battery pack. As of now, no details are known about the design of the motorcycle, battery capacity or riding range.

The company says that the battery pack has gone through stringent testing to ensure safety and reliability. This is the first time that a manufacturer in India will be using a liquid-cooled battery pack.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Ultraviolette F77 bike promises 307 km range, booking begins on October 23)

The initial batch of the upcoming electric sports motorcycle will be assembled at the company's new Changodar plant in Ahmedabad. The manufacturing facility spread across 2,00,000 Sq ft will produce 60,000 units with an expansion capacity of 2,00,000 units per annum. In the coming years, the company will directly and indirectly employ 1000 people.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The company is planning to enter the market with an omnichannel approach via its experience centres and dealership model, with the goal of providing connected experiences to its prospective customers. The distribution network will be created in 4 phases, beginning with Tier1 markets, then pan India.

The launched ate will be revealed by the Group Founder of Matter, Mohal Lalbhai, Group Founder. He said, “We believe we’ve built something incredibly unique for riders to enjoy, and we're delighted to finally see it in action as a completely indigenous bike. Motorcycles, as a category in the electric two-wheeler world, are completely untapped and yet to flourish. We are proud of our work and now can't wait to show it to the consumers."

Arun Pratap Singh, Group Co-Founder and COO, Matter, said, “EV is still at a nascent stage, and it is imperative that we invest in an omnichannel experience that builds brand affinity and trust amongst prospective consumers and the larger EV enthusiast community over the long term. We plan to work with our network partners to help consumers understand more about the emerging category through the retail experience. Our aim would be to optimise all touchpoints for the best customer experience and not just on driving sales conversions."

 

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2022, 16:58 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Ola Electric scooters will come with the Hill Hold Assist feature under the MoveOS 3.
Ola to add this long-awaited feature in its electric scooters before Diwali
The battered and mangled remains of what used to be a BMW is seen here under a truck that it reportedly hit at a high speed.
BMW hits 230 kmph on Purvanchal Expressway, then slams against truck; all dead
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Which Hyundai cars have big discounts this Dhanteras?
Which Hyundai cars have big discounts this Dhanteras?
Here are all the features that MoveOS 3 will offer
Here are all the features that MoveOS 3 will offer
Matter's electric sportsbike to launch on 21st November: Check details
Matter's electric sportsbike to launch on 21st November: Check details
Freddie Mercury's 1974 Rolls-Royce is up for sale
Freddie Mercury's 1974 Rolls-Royce is up for sale
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city