Matter's electric sportsbike to launch on 21st November: Check details

The drivetrain, electronics, battery systems, chargers, and connected experiences are designed by Matter in the past 4 years. The motorcycle will use a liquid-cooled battery pack.

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based tech start-up, has announced that they will be launching their first electric vehicle on November 21st. The company says that it will be a “sports electric bike". The major highlight of the new electric motorcycle is that it will feature India's first liquid-cooled battery pack. As of now, no details are known about the design of the motorcycle, battery capacity or riding range.

The company says that the battery pack has gone through stringent testing to ensure safety and reliability. This is the first time that a manufacturer in India will be using a liquid-cooled battery pack.

(Also read: Ultraviolette F77 bike promises 307 km range, booking begins on October 23)

The initial batch of the upcoming electric sports motorcycle will be assembled at the company's new Changodar plant in Ahmedabad. The manufacturing facility spread across 2,00,000 Sq ft will produce 60,000 units with an expansion capacity of 2,00,000 units per annum. In the coming years, the company will directly and indirectly employ 1000 people.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The company is planning to enter the market with an omnichannel approach via its experience centres and dealership model, with the goal of providing connected experiences to its prospective customers. The distribution network will be created in 4 phases, beginning with Tier1 markets, then pan India.

The launched ate will be revealed by the Group Founder of Matter, Mohal Lalbhai, Group Founder. He said, “We believe we’ve built something incredibly unique for riders to enjoy, and we're delighted to finally see it in action as a completely indigenous bike. Motorcycles, as a category in the electric two-wheeler world, are completely untapped and yet to flourish. We are proud of our work and now can't wait to show it to the consumers."

Arun Pratap Singh, Group Co-Founder and COO, Matter, said, “EV is still at a nascent stage, and it is imperative that we invest in an omnichannel experience that builds brand affinity and trust amongst prospective consumers and the larger EV enthusiast community over the long term. We plan to work with our network partners to help consumers understand more about the emerging category through the retail experience. Our aim would be to optimise all touchpoints for the best customer experience and not just on driving sales conversions."

First Published Date: